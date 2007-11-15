Marketing

What's the best way to conduct market research on a budget?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Getting the opinions of five people cannot possibly be a predictor of success. You need a larger sample base, for one thing. But when it comes to research it's important to fit the type of study to your information goals.

Some companies with new products go into a beta testing phase, where they supply the product to members of the target audience and monitor how they enjoy using it--and this is something you can do with virtually no budget at all.

Another option is to introduce the product to groups and observe their reactions. You don't need formal focus groups for this, just several gatherings (or even roundtables) of people who are representative of your target audience, the right facility, and well planned meetings. Also, be sure to look at all published information concerning the market and purchasers of products that you deem similar to the one you plan to introduce. And by the way, you'll definitely need that identity package no matter how you choose to proceed.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019