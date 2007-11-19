How can I create an inventory tracking system without computers?

November 19, 2007 min read

I would ask why you would want to do anything without computers. The cost of the time it takes to track inventory manually is going to far outweigh having it automated. Utilizing a point of sale system like QuickBooks Point of Sale or Financial can be very cost effective. You could utilize spreadsheets but it will still be manual to track receiving inventory and selling it. I would not make a recommendation to do anything of this sort without a computer.