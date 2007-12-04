Starting a Business

What should I be doing now to be able to own a business in a few years?

This is a great question to ask a lot of people, because there's no set answer. Lots of people will have lots of different opinions.

For me, I'd say focus on getting an education that teaches you how to think and communicate and present yourself well. Study business if you like, but I like general education first, business later. In my case, for example, I was a lit major and then journalism major for an MA, and only 10 years later my MBA. And that was fine, because by the time I was in business school, I had a sharper sense of why I wanted to know more about business.

In the meantime, it doesn't hurt to join groups like entrepreneurship groups on campus. Occidental has entrepreneurship featured on the home page:

Our alumni have headed Pacific Telephone, American Express International Banking, Weyerhauser Corp., and created their own successful businesses, including Simple Green.

And there is an entrepreneurship club, email brakphongpha@occidental.edu.

Tim

