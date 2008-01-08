What kind of franchise is the easiest for me to get started at?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.I think both smoothie and coffee franchises can be great for many people but I have no idea if they'd be great for you. My suggestion, if you want a steady income while you learn about these businesses, would be to get a job at whatever franchise you're interested in and then work there for a while. You'll get an income (something that's not guaranteed when you're the owner) and you'll be able to see if this business is what you want to spend a few years doing. Then, after a while, you can open your own franchise if all the lights are still green once you've gotten a good real world experience in the business.