What kind of franchise is the easiest for me to get started at?

January 8, 2008

I think both smoothie and coffee franchises can be great for many people but I have no idea if they'd be great for you. My suggestion, if you want a steady income while you learn about these businesses, would be to get a job at whatever franchise you're interested in and then work there for a while. You'll get an income (something that's not guaranteed when you're the owner) and you'll be able to see if this business is what you want to spend a few years doing. Then, after a while, you can open your own franchise if all the lights are still green once you've gotten a good real world experience in the business.