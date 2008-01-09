Should I outsource or do it myself?

January 9, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Doing it yourself will in most cases be more profitable, given a couple of areas you need to manage or understand.First, do you have the time to manage it? Whether we like it or not, any new enterprise, no matter how big or small will take time from us for management.Second, do you have or can you hire someone who knows what they are doing? Usually I would tend to take a smaller dollar amount for less time input.Always remember, poor people spend time to save money. Rich people spend money to save time.All the Best,Brad Sugars