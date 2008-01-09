Our floorplan, architect, and blueprint costs seem high--how can I get them lower?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.You're right--it does seem high for that square footage. I am not sure what city you are in though, so there might be built-in city fees in this proposal. Remember everything is negotiable and there are other suppliers--it's worth to check around.
As for your budget to get the store up and running, I would suggest you revisit that, as I cannot in my mind see how you could do it for such a small investment. Remember, you will need marketing dollars and working capital to tide you over until you get to profitable volumes.
Best of Luck with it,
Brad Sugars