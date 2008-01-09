Marketing

I do a great job running my business, but not marketing it--what should I do?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Marketing is like air--without it your business cannot thrive as well as it could. Think of it as a mindset and sets of actions that you implement in a very strategic fashion. Even if you have limited capital, you need to create a budget for different kinds of initiatives to help get the word out about all the great stuff you do in your auto body shop.

Ideally you should allocate 10 percent of your gross revenues a year to fund a variety of strategic actions that all leverage each other. Since I'm sure you would not recommend that people attempt to do their own body work (and expect sterling results) you need to think the same way about your marketing plan and tools by outsourcing those tasks to professionals who can deliver superior results to you. On a limited budget that could mean doing some or all of the following:
  • Getting a professional logo designed and professional business cards (seek out a graphic designer for this)
  • Creating a colorful professionally designed and written 6 x 9 brochure (stay away from typical tri-folds and work with a professional copywriter for the messaging)
  • Creating and mailing an oversized direct mail piece (aimed at the custom car and bike crowd)
  • Attending local or regional networking venues where you can hand out your brochure and postcard
  • Partnering up with a local repair shop to host an open house benefiting a local charity (food bank, veterans home, etc.)
  • Attending local/regional car shows to hand out your literature
  • Getting a professional press release written about your shop and its old fashioned, friendly and personal approach (submitted to local papers, cable networks, radio stations)
  • Get a 3-5 page website up online, so people can find you that way. Again, work with someone to design it to match your logo/colors (brand) and a professional webmaster to code it. Make sure you own your own domain name (the name of website address.)
I'd be happy to recommend some great resources to you if you'd like!

Best of luck to you in all your endeavors!
Pattie S.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019