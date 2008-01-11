Technology

Where are the hot spots for opening branch IT offices?

If you mean you want to open up an office that sells IT services and what areas are hot or growing there's no perfect answer.

Small businesses are growing all over the country and you could check Entrepreneur.com for the places where small businesses are growing most. All of these small businesses have IT needs. Best Buy's Geek Squad, CMIT solutions and other franchises are one clue in knowing what areas are hot areas--they spend money on knowing this. Like many McDonald's competitors do, just follow the arches. The key to success, other than "location, location, location," is providing exceptional service, getting your customers to recommend you to others, working with your local chamber of commerce and other small business influencers, and getting local media attention.

I hope this helps,
Ramon Ray
Smallbiztechnology.com

