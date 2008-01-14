Finance

How can I find the right person or program to help me get out of debt?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You are not in an enviable position. I'm also not clear on how you "know" you can make the money back when your liabilities exceed your assets and you have not mentioned any other sources of capital (e.g., personal savings, family loan, credit lines) that can help you get past this difficult time. There are consultants known as "turnaround specialists" or "corporate renewal" consultants. You can find out more about the kind of work they do through the Turnaround Management Association (www.turnaround.org), which may be able to provide you with referrals to experts in your geographic or industry area. However, they will expect to be paid for their services--whether directly or as a percentage of the funds they are able to raise for you, so be sure to factor that into your calculations.

