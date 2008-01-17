What is an effective way to advertise to millionaires?

January 17, 2008 min read

Yes, the rich are different from the rest of us--they have a lot more money--and contrary to the public image of some ultra-wealthy individuals, most didn't achieve their wealth by throwing their money away. That means you must make a tremendously strong case for whatever you're selling and market it in a highly sophisticated manner. Studies show that wealthy purchasers tend to consider themselves "special." So your ad campaign should offer special benefits potential purchasers merit due to their unique, advanced, or in some way elevated natures. When directly selling to this audience, it's best to use peer-to-peer tactics. Referral letters from individuals they know, for example, can open doors. Or you might try holding an evening event in the home of a wealthy customer where you can host prospects who are their peers.