What should I be doing while the patent for my software is pending?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Sorry, but you shouldn't be waiting for your patent. Build your business. Protect your know-how as best you can, but the patent system is broken, and even when you have that patent you'll still have to protect your intellectual property with legal expenses. Patents don't offer that much protection anymore, not in the real world.

So what to do? Get good legal help, somebody who really knows the area and somebody you can trust, and have them help you build whatever walls are possible--whatever you can do to protect your know-how and all. But in the meantime, build a business.

