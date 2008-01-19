Growth Strategies

After looking at the end-of-year sales figures, how should I determine bonuses for my staff?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I think that your question is not how to determine how much each person receives as a bonus but rather how much the bonus “pot” should be that you ultimately divide up based on each individual’s achievements against
goals, regular job performance, attendance, length of service, and/or whatever other factors that you want to include and the contributions you wish to reward.

If you intend to give out discretionary bonuses, you should budget at the beginning of the fiscal period for what you think that you will be able to afford just as you do for other compensation factors:salaries, overtime, and benefits.

Most companies base the amount of money set aside for bonuses on profitability.In fact, many enterprises refer to their bonus program as “profit sharing." If the company does not make a profit, no bonuses are given. If the company makes a profit, a percentage of the profit goes into the bonus “pot” to be applied in an organized, pre-determined way to reward the people who were most instrumental in the company actually succeeding and being profitable in the preceding period.

In start-up and rapid growth situations, there may be unprofitable periods and the company may still need/want to give discretionary incentives such as bonuses in order to reward and retain the best talent. In this kind of situation, the chief financial officer will need to calculate a bonus pool as a percentage of the overall direct compensation that the company can afford to pay out and remain financially sound.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?