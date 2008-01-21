Franchises

How much of the capital invested in a franchise is deducted?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Let me start by giving you the same caveat that you've probably heard lots of times--for accurate tax advice you need to talk to your own professional tax advisor who is familiar with your own unique circumstances in life and business. Having said that, as a general rule, most of what you spend on a franchise business is going to be deductible from your taxes--either immediately or over time.

When you spend money on an item in the business that is an expense of the business (like your monthly rent or advertising, etc.) then you'll typically be able to deduct all of that type of expenditure immediately. If the capital you invest in your business is for an asset (like a franchise fee or an equipment purchase, etc.) then you will typically deduct this expenditure over time by either depreciating or amortizing the asset value.

The difference in how you classify an expenditure (and therefore on what terms you are able to deduct it) can make a big difference in how much and when you owe in taxes. This is why consulting with an expert on these types of decisions is well advised.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees