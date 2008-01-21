Growth Strategies

What kind of strategy should I lay out to continue growing?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Yes, this is a common problem, with no set answers. There's that feeling that you want to grow but you're not sure whether you can afford to take on the risks.

This is a good time for some business planning. Don't shudder--I don't mean the full-blown formal document, but rather the core and essence, the essential business strategy, the key action points, and--yes--reasonable estimates of sales, costs, expenses, and cash flow as you grow.

Strategy is focus. Are you focusing on what you do best? On what some identifiable people want really badly? Research your finance question and do a good search of www.sba.gov,. If that doesn't clear it up, contact your local bank and your nearest small business development center.

Tim

