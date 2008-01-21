Starting a Business

If I offer a service but also sell products, do I need to have two seperate licenses?

Whether or not you need to have a specific license (apart from registering as an entity to do business in your state) to sell your services or products depends on (1) the nature of your business and (2) whether you have created the product you intend to sell.

Example 1: You provide general marketing services and then create a marketing workbook which you sell as a product. You do not need a separate license to sell the workbook, although you will have to register with the local authorities to collect sales tax on the product.

Example 2: You are selling someone else's marketing materials as the product. You will need to work out a license agreement with the company providing you with the materials, but it is not a license that has to be registered with the state.

Example 3: You provide nursing services. You want to sell pharmaceutical products. You may well need a separate license to sell the products.

Check with an attorney who specializes in your industry area.

