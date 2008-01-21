Are my personal assets protected under a business set up as a DBA?

January 21, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your personal assets are NOT protected if you do business as a DBA. All the DBA certificate does is let people know who's behind the fictitious name that you created for your company. It does not provide you with any protection from the reach of creditors. You can only get that if you form a corporation, limited liability company, or other limited liability entity . . . AND maintain the annual records and formalities that the law requires of the entity. If you are concerned about protecting your home and personal assets (and if you're in business, you should be), speak to a business attorney.