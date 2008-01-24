Growth Strategies

Our business's service is becoming obsolete--where do we go from here?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Great question and one that allows you so much freedom.

To take the next step in a new direction, take a moment to think about the following:

1. Can you sell the existing clients you have or business you run to a bigger competitor so you at least take some form of win from all the years of work?

2. Can you sell them the equipment that you mention they are buying now?

3. What are the top 5 things all of your clients have in common that they buy now?

4. What are 5 products or services you really are passionate about that they might be wanting to buy?

5. What are 5 things the local market needs that they are finding hard to buy right now?

No matter what, you'll have to investigate what opportunities such a situation gives you.

Good luck,
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?