Our business's service is becoming obsolete--where do we go from here?

January 24, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great question and one that allows you so much freedom.To take the next step in a new direction, take a moment to think about the following:1. Can you sell the existing clients you have or business you run to a bigger competitor so you at least take some form of win from all the years of work?2. Can you sell them the equipment that you mention they are buying now?3. What are the top 5 things all of your clients have in common that they buy now?4. What are 5 products or services you really are passionate about that they might be wanting to buy?5. What are 5 things the local market needs that they are finding hard to buy right now?No matter what, you'll have to investigate what opportunities such a situation gives you.Good luck,Brad Sugars