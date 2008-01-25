Quickbooks is too complex to me--what other accounting software do you recommend?

January 25, 2008 min read

Quickbooks is the ideal software for accounting. I would recommend going to a local training class or finding an accountant who will take the time to work with you on setting up good financial accounting software and helping you understand how to utilize it. It is very cost effective and very thorough. Any software is going to have a learning curve and working with a professional is ideal to help educate you on the process and improve your confidence as a business owner.