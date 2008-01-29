Growth Strategies

How can I hire more employees and retain them with a seasonal business?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
For people who own businesses that require employees for specific periods of time, it is a good idea to develop a list of local sources of the kind of talent needed. If you need techs, for example, perhaps there is a local vocational school or other schools that might have young people seeking work for their spring and summer breaks. Perhaps contacting other kinds of enterprises that operate in the opposite season (e.g., those catering to things like snow plowing/removal comes to mind) would help you find some people. The local unemployment office may be able to help you identify other such employers as they are usually on top of companies that lay off workers in the spring and rehire in the fall. Another idea is to provide flex hours to the degree possible and job sharing. That way you can attract people who need to work but maybe not full-time or 9:00 to 5:00. Providing a bonus for those who stay on board for the entire season may help you too.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?