How can I get honest feedback on a new business that incorporates social networking?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Congratulations on starting your business! The best place to get honest feedback about your new business is to join a few of the online mailing lists dedicated to your particular area of interest--in your case social networking.

Both Yahoo and Google have dedicated mailing list components that are searchable based on topic. There are also Groups on

Gather.com

http://www.yahoogroups.com

http://www.googlegroups.com

Do a search, join a group and watch the flow of the conversation for awhile. People are more apt to help people who attempt to help others before asking for help themselves. It's like the old adage: You have to give to get.

Good luck!
Lena

