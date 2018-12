January 31, 2008 min read

I'm not sure what you are referring to as a "non-employee" end of the year form. A 1099 is a form that states the amount you were paid as a non-employee aka subcontractor. If you did not have payroll withholding, then you are technically a subcontractor and therefore will claim your own income and expenses through your own business and personal tax filings.