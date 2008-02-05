What university major would prepare me for entrepreneurship better?

February 5, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The best major for entrepreneurship is whatever you want to study most. That would be literature or fine arts if that's what you love. Education comes first, then business. Sounds like what you want to study is marketing, so do it. Study what you want and then let the career follow; don't study what you think makes a better career. People change careers three times in an average life, but you get to do education only once.