Growth Strategies

What are the pros and cons of for-profit and non-profit businesses?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Given your mission to help provide job training for military members, you really could go either way with a for-profit or not-for-profit business. The significant differences between the two include: (1) how they are taxed, (2) how the profits can be distributed (not-for-profit corporations cannot distribute profits to their directors, whereas for-profit corporations can distribute profits to their owners), (3) the minimum number of people required to be involved in management (in NY, for example, NFPs cannot have less than 3 directors; a for-profit can have as few as one owner), and (4) the process of how the entities are formed.

An important question for you is what you want to get out of it financially. While you are entitled to receive a reasonable salary for the services you render to a not-for-profit, you cannot take a portion of the profits that the entity generates (as you could if a shareholder of a for-profit corporation). On the other hand, you may be able to qualify for more government grants as a not-for-profit than a for-profit.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?