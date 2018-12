February 19, 2008 min read

Great question with a really simple answer: Get a part-time job in an Indian restaurant or even try several. This is by far the best way to learn what you need to know and get paid to learn it.



As for starting up a small version or low cost version, probably the only way to do that is to start a catering business or something similar.



