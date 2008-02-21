Marketing

How do I introduce our company to a new region?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Well, first of all, you need to segment your outreach as your firm handles very distinct and specific offerings. Based on your current client base within New Jersey, you should be able to put together a comprehensive schematic of your best clients, within each service category.

Once you've got that in hand you can prepare the specific outreach to the target markets you are seeking to engage. Suggested guerrilla tactics include:

1. After segmentation analysis, purchase lists of each sector or find leads through online research for the different kind of companies/entities your firm is seeking to engage.

2. Send out a customized (professionally designed) direct mail piece, with copy and visuals to suit each specific market (land developers, land use attorneys, residential, etc).

3. Have staff or paid professional telemarketing company follow-up on the direct mail pieces, to set up meetings and/or exploratory conversations with decision makers.

4. Attend pertinent trade associations and the larger regional chamber of commerce networking functions, trade shows, and expos in the geographic markets you seek to do business in.

5. Investigate philanthropic opportunities in areas you seek to do business in (for example,hospitals, food banks, historic properties, museums, and other worthy charitable organizations typically have galas or other fundraisers) and look into advertising, sponsorship and attendance opportunities.

If you put all these strategic actions into play, you should be able to get your sales engine churning! Any further questions on resources to help you get these in motion? Send me a direct email.

Best,
Pattie Simone

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019