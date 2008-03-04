Should I be worried about not having a college degree, even though my business career is going fine now?

March 4, 2008 min read

Ian,When it's time to get a job your degree is generally vital to show what you can do, what you know and even who you know. Once you get into the game as you are now, it's very rare that any of your colleagues will even know who has what degree. Most companies have a policy of offering promotions based on skill, ability, and attitude.I personally don't think you should concern yourself with these thoughts; get on and get confident. One last thought: Keep reading so you have learned as much as you can from current thinking rather than a degree you may have done 10 years ago.All the Best,Brad Sugars