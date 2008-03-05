Growth Strategies

Can you suggest an efficient payroll company that includes web portal access?

I recommend Tri-Core to my clients and everyone who has given it a try is very happy. Tri-Core can provide the online payroll input, portals for your employees (self-service), and pay-as-you-go workers compensation insurance. Their services are also expandable--when you are ready--to include a wide variety of employee benefits. Call Vicki Chernin, Regional Vice President, Tri-Core: Office (561) 251-9096; Cell (561) 251-9096; or email her at vchernin@tricoreonline.com. Tri-Core does payroll across the country. You can visit their website too: tricoreonline.com. This is not a PEO (employee leasing) company. I only stress that because it does not sound to me as though you need a PEO. You are seeking a sophisticated but inexpensive way to pay your people. Tricore can help you with that.

Hope this is helpful to you and that your consulting business continues to be a growing enterprise!

