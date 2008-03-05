What is the most lucrative way to market a new slogan?

March 5, 2008 min read

A slogan should be developed based on understanding the benefit most desired by the target audience for a particular product or service. So creating a slogan and then trying to find a company to fit it is working backwards. Most companies that market through the media have agencies or creative teams in place to develop their core messaging, and I've never seen them buy a slogan from an outside entity not involved with creative development for them.