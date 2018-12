March 5, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The city you're in, the competition, the area economics, and all the unique characteristics of your restaurant need to be figured into this kind of advice. You might add a younger vibe by either updating the decor, adding a sleek lounge, having a VIP room, gently revamping the menu, or bringing in a hot new chef and working the media for coverage.