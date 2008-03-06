Marketing

How can I get my product on QVC or HSN?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As you might imagine, LOTS of people want to get their product or service featured on these networks! QVC and HSN are looking to work with people who already have a name brand and a following. If you have self-published your book, you need to make sure it looks like a quality product and contains quality information that is uniquely your own. Once that's in place, you need to get the word out about you, the book, the special advice you offer (or your custom fitness solution). So before you can get them to consider you and your book, I'd advise that you hire a good PR firm to help market you as a fitness expert to a variety of media platforms (print, radio, cable, network TV). Forget gold--great editorial coverage is worth platinum! I'd also suggest you get some media coaching, so you can refine your message and pitch before you are put in the limelight. Once you get a buzz going for your book, your particular fitness approach, and a polished professional pitch, then you can reach out to QVC or HSN. On a side note: Books of this nature are often packaged with a video and maybe a branded exercise tool of some kind (rubber bands, inflatable ball, jump rope, etc.) In your industry a packaged product, versus just a book can be promoted for a higher price--something which would be more interesting to both QVC or HSN.

Best of luck with your venture!
Pattie Simone

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019