How do I know if moving our business from home to a retail location is a good idea?

There are pros and cons to both options, as you already know. The best way to decide if the timing is right for you is to make 2 lists: one for all the reasons why you should do it and one focused on the downside risks. Assign a value to each line item then add up each side and see where the chips fall. Signing a lease for retail space may require locking into a longer term commitment, so you may want to see if there are other similar businesses that have some extra space for you to try on a shorter term basis to lower your risk and out of pocket expense. If the timing is not to move is not right, you should reevaluate within a year and see if you come to the same conclusion. Only you will know when it makes sense for your business.

Good luck,
Paige

