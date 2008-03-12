Growth Strategies

Is it legal to ask an employee about their health history?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I have to assume that you feel you have a legitimate reason for asking an employee to share his health history with you, but generally speaking, an employee’s health history is private and personal information. If your company requires a physical examination, the employee’s health history may be gathered as part of that examination by the medical facility doing the pre-employment physical, but even so, it should not be a matter of discussion between you and the employee. You really should only ask questions relating to the employee’s ability to do his/her bona fide job tasks.

If the employee is not doing his job, the behaviors should be assessed and the employee should be given a chance to remedy the problematic behavior(s). If you suspect any employees of having a health problem or disability that is affecting their ability to do the job, it would be advisable to deal with the observable behaviors that are affecting your perception of their competence in their role instead of delving into the employees' health history. If the employee volunteers information that he cannot do the job for medical reasons, ask for documentation from his physician regarding what job duties he can do, under what kind of duration, and so forth. Then, accommodate these restrictions if you can.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?