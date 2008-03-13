My business is growing into larger projects, should I stop doing the small ones?
This is a good occasion for doing some planning. Sketch out a sales forecast with two scenarios--one with and the other without the smaller projects. Then sketch out an expense budget, including payroll, with the two same scenarios.
The numbers should help you decide how you look and feel in both cases. But, I don't mean that the numbers will answer your questions. They will help you break things down so you can figure out what you think is worth doing. You'll start asking whether or not the growing sales in the bigger projects can support some new resources, so that you don't have to give up the other stuff. Don't forget that you're right to be asking these questions. There is the problem of displacement, meaning what you do rules out other things you don't do. I wish I could give you a straight answer, but this one has to come from you. You'll have to live with the consequences.
Tim