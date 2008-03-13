When would be a good time to look into taking over a family business?

March 13, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What worries me is that you don't mention that you are actually working in the business as you ask this question. I assume that if you're there, working it, then you are already looking into taking over the business and the present generation is looking forward to the time when that happens. Does this not come up in conversation?If you're not there working, then it seems to me, from the outside, a bit premature to be talking about taking it over or looking into taking it over. Normally people go out for a cup of coffee together before they have a honeymoon in Tahiti.Tim