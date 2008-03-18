Growth Strategies

How do we set up a royalty agreement with a manufacturer?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Put simply, yes, you should accept your situation and work with them to secure a deal. That said, there are some preparation points you should take care of prior to going in. Talk about your product design and description with your attorney. It's important to have an outside witness to your product.

Next, aim for a non-compete, non-disclosure being signed before you present it. Now, there's about a 50/50 chance that the company will sign this. I know my companies have a policy of not signing, because most ideas are things we have already got on the table. You have to decide there and then whether you are willing to trust if they don't sign. I would just move ahead.

So, assuming they buy the idea of your product and want to pay you for it, they will either make a lump sum cash offer or a royalty offer like you want. This is where negotiation comes in. Once you have a deal, have the lawyers draw up the papers and move forward. It's not complex but it's also not easy--it depends on negotiation skills.

All the best,
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?