How do I court restaurants with my food product?

March 21, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The best way to court restaurants is one-on-one. If you are in an urban area, where you can visit restaurants that specialize in high-volume lunch-time takeout, I suggest you start slowly and take samples of your deserts to several. They may be tempted by a unique, homemade and high-quality item that they can sell with a large markup. Just be sure that you can produce enough volume to meet their orders from day one, or unhappy customers will torpedo your plans early on. Once you have a product that's demonstrated as in-demand and a kitchen that is proven reliable, you can build on this track record by going to additional restaurants to sell your desserts.