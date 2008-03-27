How can I advertise my new green advertising firm?

March 27, 2008 min read

One of the reasons some green marketing campaigns fail is that they don't address the primary benefits to the customer. While it would be wonderful if everyone really cared first and foremost about the planet, most customers are really concerned about the personal benefits of using green products. Focus on how what you sell will directly benefit the customer, whether it be savings over time or better health through use of a product, then weave in the benefits to the environment. Let customers help themselves and feel good about it because they're helping the planet.