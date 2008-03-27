Starting a Business

How do I terminate a commercial lease?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Generally, you do not have the right to terminate your lease simply because a nearby tenant happens to be encroaching on your business. Unless the terms of the lease state that the landlord will not rent space within the strip mall to a competing business, the landlord's sole obligation was to provide you with the space in good condition and to provide you with the freedom to run your business as you had planned. If he's doing that, he's met his obligations. Your obligations are to pay rent through the end of the lease term. The landlord cannot be held responsible for the fact that the tanning bed company has chosen to expand its product line. That said, if there were anything in the other tenant's lease that prohibited the selling of gifts, or if the landlord somehow encouraged the tanning salon to interfere with your customers (not easy to prove), you might have a cause of action, depending on the laws of your state. Best to consult with a real estate attorney who is familiar with strip mall leases to see whether it's worth the fight. If you don't have much time left on your lease, it might be more cost-effective to stick it out to the end and find another space than to get into a battle over the lease.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market