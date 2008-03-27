What legal issues arise when trying to start a business under the age of 18?

March 27, 2008 min read

The most significant and special issues that arise for teens starting businesses is that they are not old enough to take certain legal actions on their own. This includes forming the business entity, properly signing contracts (in some states), and being responsible for their negligent actions. It's important, therefore, to have a parent or legal guardian as part of the business. Aside from that, teens face the same overall legal issues that other entrepreneurs face: which legal entity to choose, having a shareholder's agreement with other owners, setting contract terms with clients, protecting trademarks, etc. It would be best to speak to an attorney in your state about all of these issues, as the guidance at the beginning stages will be crucial.