Do teens starting a small after-school business have to have a license or register their business?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Teens starting a business have all of the same legal issues as adults starting a business--and then some. They need to form a business entity, meet licensing requirements (depending on the state--see http://www.sba.gov/hotlist/license.html), have contracts with their clients, get insurance, and possibly get bonded (depending on the business). They also have to ensure that an adult is part of the process when it comes to things like forming an entity, signing contracts, and getting loans. I would recommend that as part of your program, you bring in an attorney to speak on these issues. He or she could also better address the specific licensing requirements (if any) of the kinds of businesses the teens want to form.