How do I raise prices without scaring away my clientele?

April 3, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are your current prices on par with those of your competitors? If so, you can't just raise prices on your current service--that is, unless you add value. Upsell current customers by adding a new level of service or a new service/product bundle that customers will find desirable. You can continue offering your old service at the old rate but begin to phase it out as you move clients up to more profitable services.