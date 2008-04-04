Can you deduct startup costs for a business that had no sales until the next year?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Generally, your startup costs are deductible, even if you don't make sales or turn a profit immediately. However, the time frame for deducting expenses (and the amount you can deduct) can depend on the form of legal entity you have chosen. This really is a tax question, and you should be sure to speak to an accountant who understands small business tax issues.