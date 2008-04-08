How do I keep my business credit separate from my personal credit?

April 8, 2008 min read

As a business owner, the two will always be intermixed. The more you get loans, bank accounts, credit cards, etc. in your business name and tax id number, it will build its credit. Though lenders will always want personal and business information until your business becomes publicly traded--then that's a different story. But I do encourage you to keep your finances separate between the two for audit purposes and so you can create accurate financial reports.