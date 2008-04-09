Starting a Business

How can I use my business experience in another venture?

I would go to your local Small Business Development Center or other local entrepreneurial center. Most of them will have books and/or classes that can help you explore different business opportunities. SCORE is another great resource that can help you with this exploration. This will help you assess your strengths, weaknesses and what opportunities you can consider to create a new business.

