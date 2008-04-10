Is there a database of firms who have experience selling online media?

April 10, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A search engine will be the best database in this circumstance. Your inquiry is specific enough that any firm meeting your criteria should be easily discovered through a combination of carefully selected keywords. Any firm not revealed either (1.) doesn't fit your criteria, or (2.) has no real understanding of online marketing. If they can't do it for themselves, what would make you think they can do it for you? Trust your search engine.