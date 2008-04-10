Marketing

How do I develop contacts with national media outlets?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Winning attention from top press may take a bit of time and some finesse. The first step is to carefully tailor your pitch to the needs of each publication and journalist. Nothing is more irritating to a journalist than getting off-topic pitches, even when they are perfectly newsworthy in all other respects. For example, I write magazine and online columns and books about small business success through great marketing. So when I get press releases about new inventions or finance they're useless to me. They're simply off target. So get to know the work of the journalists you pitch before you send anything at all, then create stories you know they'll find of interest to their particular readers.

Next, create press releases or articles with photos that can be picked up and modified without too much work. Some publications are quite understaffed and it helps if they can use your materials virtually as is, or at least find most of their questions answered by what you send. Your press release is just a knock at the door so to speak. Follow it with a phone call. Then follow the call with your complete kit. It may take a while to get picked up but stick with it.

Best of luck!

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019