How do you court celebrities with your product?

April 15, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Well, that's the million dollar question, isn't it? Everyone wants celebrities to wear their products and, better yet, endorse them. You can approach an artist's stylist directly because he or she will be dressing that celeb for events that are photographed. Another idea is to provide your product as a giveaway for a high-level charity event (perhaps with a related message on the clothing) and have their celebrity spokesperson wear it in the publicity.