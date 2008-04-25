Starting a Business

Are there limitations when signing an NDA from a company that is interested in buying me out?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Generally, an NDA does not prevent you from sharing your confidential information with others--only the confidential information of the other party. Where you want to be careful with an NDA is in its scope. Here, you'll want your NDA to say that you're sharing information for a particular purpose -- to see if there is a basis for moving forward with a buyout--not for confidential purposes for all time. However, you may not be such an attractive buyout target if you're running around town sharing your confidential information with others. Best to clarify whether you'll be handling one "suitor" at a time or whether you have the right to share the information with others at the same time. Also, you'll want to secure the return of your confidential information within a short time (7-10 days) after you have concluded negotiations (especially if the other company decides not to go forward). As to the royalties, I can't stress enough that you should have an attorney advising you should the negotiations go forward. An attorney who is experienced in your area will have a strong sense of what royalty structures work best (and to your best advantage) for your kind of deal and what's realistic.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market