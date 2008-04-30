Finance

Should we be using our business credit card for purchases yet?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Accruing credit card debt will increase your costs due to finance charges. What I would recommend for you and your partner is making equity contributions or loan the business money to pay the credit card. Utilizing the business credit card keeps a clean division of personal and business expenses for accounting purposes. Then you can just write a business check to pay the credit card bill and avoid finance charges. Once the business has revenue, then it can repay the loan or you can take draws against the investment made in the business if you desire.

