Do women ever utilize golf as part of business?

Absolutely! I started my career in finance and lots of bankers play golf, so I was very happy that I had learned to play golf in college--it certainly came in handy at times. There are professional women's groups that get together and network over games of golf in major cities. Many associations, networking groups and non profits host golf tournaments as fundraisers over the summer as well. Golf is a great way to spend quality time with people you want to know better and it tells you a lot about their character too--how they keep score, for example. If you do not have time for a round of 18 holes, you can always play 9 or go to a driving range which can be easier for busy women at times.

Paige Arnof-Fenn, Founder & CEO

